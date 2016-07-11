Anna Nicole Smith Ex Larry Birkhead on How He Makes Life 'Normal' for Daughter Dannielynn

Anna Nicole Smith‘s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead will grow up living a “normal” life – dad Larry Birkhead is seeing to that.

In a sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of The Steve Harvey Show, Smith’s photographer ex opens up about how he’s raising his 9-year-old daughter with the late model and reality TV personality.

“It’s different than a normal situation,” admits Birkhead, now 43, of getting Dannielynn to terms with her famous mother’s life cut short. “I make it as normal as I can.”

Birkhead continues, “She knows that her mom was famous and that people want to know about her. It’s different for my daughter because it’s nothing for her to go past and see a story in the checkout stands on the cover of magazines of her mom or herself or us.”

Dannielynn was just 5 months old when her mother died age 39 of a drug overdose in Florida.

These days, Birkhead is keeping mindful of preserving Smith’s memory – and the tough lessons resulting from her early death – for their daughter.

“We go back all the time and we go to [Anna Nicole’s] grave,” he told Entertainment Tonight in November. “We visit and I tell Dannielynn stories about her mom. I don’t sugarcoat it. I say there are some things that your mom did and you know I try to make her learn from it.”

