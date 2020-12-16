The Saved by the Bell reboot premiered on Peacock this November

Lark Voorhies Says Saved by the Bell Costar Elizabeth Berkley Called Her About Joining Reboot

Lark Voorhies is opening up about her return to Bayside.

On an upcoming episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the 46-year-old actress speaks about being invited to reprise her role of Lisa Turtle in the Saved by the Bell reboot, sharing that costar Elizabeth Berkley — who played Jessie Spano on beloved '90s sitcom — had actually reached out to her about the good news.

"It was a very exciting," she recalls. "I received a call from Elizabeth Berkley, who plays Jessie. She sent me a beautiful bouquet of flowers. And we had a great time shooting it."

Voorhies' mother Tricia Holloway, who also appears on Thursday's episode of Dr. Oz, adds that it "feels really good" to see her daughter back on television as "this is something that she's been wanting to do and she's meant to do this."

"This is what she knows to do," Holloway says. "It's a lovely environment at Saved by the Bell with the crew, the cast and crew. Everyone got along really well."

Voorhies played Lisa from the show's first season in 1988, when it was called Good Morning, Miss Bliss, and continued the role through all four seasons of Saved by the Bell from 1989 to 1993.

When a revival of the series was first announced for NBC's streaming service Peacock in 2019, only original stars Berkley and Mario Lopez were included in the new cast lineup. In January, Mark-Paul Gosselaar confirmed his appearance in the reboot and hinted that Tiffani Thiessen was in talks for the project as well.

During an episode of Dr. Oz this February, Voorhies said she was "hurt" by the exclusion, before adding that she was "truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful."

News of Voorhies joining the reboot came in October when Peacock teased a storyline featuring her Save by the Bell character.