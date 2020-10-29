Surprise! Lark Voorhies Is Set to Reprise Her Role in the Saved by the Bell Reboot

Lisa Turtle is back at Bayside.

Lark Voorhies will be reprising her role as Lisa in the Saved by the Bell reboot, which will debut on NBC's streaming service, Peacock, next month.

"When the show picks up with Lisa, she is thriving with a successful career in fashion," Peacock teased, per Entertainment Weekly, which first broke the news of Voorhies' return to the show.

In the reboot, Mark-Paul Gosselaar's character Zack Morris is now the governor of California. Original Saved by the Bell stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will also appear in the reboot as their respective characters, A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

Tiffani Thiessen's Kelly Kapowski is also set to return alongside new addition Belmont Cameli, who will play Jamie Spano, Jessie's sensitive son. Alongside the old crew, the series will also feature a slew of new faces as the students at Bayside High, including Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

Voorhies, 45, played Lisa from the show's first season in 1988, when it was called Good Morning, Miss Bliss, and continued the role through all four seasons of Saved by the Bell from 1989 to 1993.

Image zoom Lark Voorhies in Saved by the Bell | Credit: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

She had previously opened up about initially being excluded from the reboot after it was announced, saying she was "hurt" during an episode of The Dr. Oz Show back in February. (At the time, neither Gosselaar nor Thiessen had been asked to return either, per EW.)

"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members' events," said the actress, who also opened up about her schizoaffective thought disorder diagnosis. "Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision."

"With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful," she continued.

Asked if she would like to be included, Voorhies responded, "Well, yes. Family isn't kept complete without its lead."