Lark Voorhies Says She Feels 'Hurt' and 'Slighted' Being Excluded from Saved by the Bell Reboot

Lark Voorhies is sharing her true feelings about not being a part of the Saved by the Bell reboot.

In a clip from Wednesday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show, Voorhies, who played Lisa Marie Turtle on the beloved ’90s sitcom, reads aloud a journal entry she had written that details her feelings on her exclusion from the show, which is coming to NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock.

“It reads, this is a question to the reunion,” begins Voorhies, 45. “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events. Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”

Voorhies, who struggles with mental health, finishes reading her journal entry by saying, “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

PEOPLE is out to NBC for comment.

Image zoom

RELATED: Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Are ‘Back at The Max’ on Set of Saved by the Bell Reboot

The actress also addresses the reunions her former castmates have had and documented on social media over the years — which Voorhies has also not been a part of.

“They have the right to do that and they’re happy in their element and they can have it, certainly,” Voorhies says.

When asked by Dr. Oz, 59, if she would like to be included, Voorhies responds, “Well, yes. Family isn’t kept complete without its lead.”

Image zoom

Voorhies’ mom, Tricia, told PEOPLE in 2012 that her daughter suffers from bipolar disorder. In the interview with Dr. Oz, Voorhies says she struggles with “many competing voices” in her head.

“Then when you have that, it’s like why I have this one,” she says. “So you come up with another one for yourself because I got this from myself and it just goes on and on.”

Tricia, who also appears on the episode, says that in experiencing her daughter’s ups and downs, she’s “had many nights of crying and I was totally puzzled and perplexed.”

RELATED: Lark Voorhies Battling Bipolar Disorder, Her Mom Tells PEOPLE

While Voorhies won’t be returning for Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot, original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are slated to reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively.

Mark Paul-Gosselaar also confirmed during a Television Critics Association event last month that he will reprise his role as Zack Morris, telling the crowd, “Everybody can sleep well at night.”

The star also said that he believes Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski during Saved by the Bell‘s original run, “has been engaged with” about the project.

Image zoom Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez Joseph Del Valle/NBC

PEOPLE previously reported that transgender actress Josie Totah has been cast in the lead role for the upcoming reboot. Her character is described as “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Saved by the Bell revival will be headed by 30 Rock writer and Great News series creator Tracey Wigfield.