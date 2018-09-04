Inside Lara Spencer's Wedding in Vail: All the Details!

Lara Spencer officially became a married woman on Saturday, but the bride is still beaming over her big day!

The Good Morning America co-host wed her boyfriend of three and a half years, tech entrepreneur Rick McVey, in an outdoor ceremony in Vail, Colorado in front of 135 friends and members.

For her walk down the aisle set to Christina Perri’s ballad “A Thousand Years,” Spencer wore a sleeveless Adam Zohar lace gown with a mermaid skirt and sheer cutouts and was escorted by her 16-year-old son Duff Haffenreffer. “It happened!!!” she shared after the wedding on social media. “Best. Day. Ever.”

Sara Luckey

Spencer, 49, carried a hand-tied bouquet that included white dahlias, freesia and garden roses.

The newlyweds’ four-tiered wedding cake included layers of berries and cream, chocolate decadence and funfetti.

Spencer first met McVey after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date. McVey is the founder, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess, a publicly traded and successful financial technology company. He popped the question in January.

This is the second marriage for both. Spencer shares two teenage children, daughter Katharine and son Duff, with ex-husband David Haffenreffer while McVey is also a dad to three grown daughters with his ex.