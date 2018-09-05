She Married Her Match! Lara Spencer and New Husband Rick McVey Kiss at the US Open

Lara Spencer and Rick McVey looked very much in the honeymoon phase at the US Open on Tuesday.

The newlyweds kissed as they watched the tennis tournament in New York City, where they flew after their picturesque wedding in Vail, Colorado, last weekend.

©Fred Mullane/Camerawork USA, Inc.

The Good Morning America co-host wed her tech entrepreneur boyfriend in an outdoor ceremony in front of 135 friends and family members.

For her walk down the aisle (set to Christina Perri’s ballad “A Thousand Years”), Spencer wore a sleeveless Adam Zohar lace gown with a mermaid skirt and sheer cutouts. She was escorted by her 16-year-old son Duff Haffenreffer.

Sara Luckey

“It happened!!!” she shared after the wedding on social media. “Best. Day. Ever.”

Spencer, 49, carried a hand-tied bouquet that included white dahlias, freesia and garden roses.

Sara Luckey

Spencer first met McVey after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date. McVey is the founder, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess, a publicly traded and successful financial technology company. He popped the question in January.

This is the second marriage for both. Spencer shares two teenage children, daughter Katharine and son Duff, with ex-husband David Haffenreffer while McVey is also a dad to three grown daughters with his ex.