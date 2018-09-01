Lara Spencer is Married! Good Morning America Co-Host Ties the Knot in Vail

Lara Spencer is officially off the market.

The Good Morning America co-host and her boyfriend of two years tech entrepreneur Rick McVey said their “I dos” on Saturday in Vail, Colorado, surround by 135 friends and family members.

Spencer — who wore an Adam Zohar gown — first met McVey after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date. McVey is the founder, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess, a publicly traded and successful financial technology company. He popped the question in January.

This is the second marriage for both. Spencer shares two teenage children daughter Katharine and son Duff with ex husband David Haffenreffer while McVey is also dad to three grown daughters with his ex.

In the days leading up to their big day, Spencer shared a photos of she and McVey on a bike ride in Colorado. She also posted a picture from Vail with her two kids. Both were captioned with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the newlyweds haven’t been shy about sharing their love on social media — Spencer often posting cuddly pictures of the two to Instagram.

Both were all smiles during a trip to Paris last July.

The first 3 attempts at this selfie had the #eiffeltower coming out of my head like a single antenna #smallvictory #paris,” Spencer, 48, captioned a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower.