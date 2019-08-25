Lara Spencer Is 'Horrified' After Mocking Prince George's Ballet Class, Says Dancer Travis Wall

Image zoom Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; John Lamparski/Getty Images

Lara Spencer is full of remorse.

So You Think You Can Dance‘s Travis Wall revealed on his Instagram Story that the Good Morning America co-host reached out to him to personally apologize for her “insensitive” comment about Prince George taking ballet lessons.

“So Lara Spencer just called me on my cell phone, she got my number from Debbie Allen, and she is completely horrified and just truly just issued this massive apology,” Wall, 31, told his followers on Saturday night. “I could just hear the horror in her voice.”

The Emmy winner, who is nominated this year for outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming, went on to explain that Spencer wants to make things right by speaking to him and other members of the dance and ballet community on the ABC morning show this upcoming Monday.

“She knows there’s a bunch of us, Broadway and a lot of the ballet community here in New York City, we’re going to Good Morning America on Monday morning and taking ballet classes outside,” Wells explained. “So she’s aware of it, and she wants to talk to all of us, and she wants to set this thing straight and right.”

“So the dance community is incredible and our voices were heard which is fantastic,” he added. “Hooray!”

On Thursday’s episode of GMA, Spencer was reading off the royal’s school curriculum and proceeded to mock that ballet was on the list, while her co-hosts and the audience could be heard laughing in the background.

“He looks so happy about the ballet class,” she said as photos flashed on the screen of 6-year-old George.

“Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts,” she quipped.

Her comments spurred backlash as fans accused Spencer of “bullying” the young boy while using the hashtags “boys dance too” and “ballet is for everyone.”

Walls shared a video to his Instagram slamming the GMA co-host while sharing his own experience growing up as a boy in dance. Celebrities including Rosie O’Donnell, Cheryl Burke, George Takei, Derek Hough and Debbie Allen also called her out on social media.

Spencer shared a formal apology to her own Instagram on Friday following the backlash.

“My deepest apologies for an insensitive comment I made during pop news on Thursday,” she wrote. “From ballet, which I took as a kid, to anything in life you wish to explore, I fully believe we should all pursue our passion.”

“Go climb your mountain and love every minute of it,” Spencer concluded.