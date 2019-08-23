Lara Spencer Apologizes for 'Insensitive Comment' About Prince George's Ballet Lessons on GMA

Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer is apologizing for her “insensitive” comments about Prince George taking up ballet, which led to intense backlash on social media.

The TV journalist, 50, posted an Instagram on Friday of mountain scenery, along with a written apology for mocking the inclusion of ballet in George’s school curriculum while on-air.

“My deepest apologies for an insensitive comment I made during pop news on Thursday,” she wrote. “From ballet, which I took as a kid, to anything in life you wish to explore, I fully believe we should all pursue our passion.”

“Go climb your mountain and love every minute of it,” Spencer concluded her note.

On GMA, Spencer was reading off George’s hectic school curriculum, and after getting to ballet on the list, she paused while her co-hosts and the audience could be heard laughing in the background.

“He looks so happy about the ballet class,” she said as photos flashed on the screen of 6-year-old George.

“Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts,” she quipped.

Fans accused Spencer of “bullying” the young boy while using the hashtags “boys dance too” and “ballet is for everyone.”

Wrote one Twitter user, “Dear @GMA… I find @LaraSpencer response to be insensitive and her apology a cop out. Not good enough for me… is it good enough for you?? This statement needs to be made on air in the same forum she so freely judged and criticized.”

“@LaraSpencer I’m truly disappointed. You owe an apology to the entire #Dance community and #PrinceGeorge, especially. I expected better from you and @GMA #balletisforeveryone,” wrote another user.

“@LaraSpencer how dare you….it is 2019. Some of the best MALE athletes in the world have taken ballet. How many MALE entertainers do you think there are in be world? They all probably took ballet or dance. Disgusted isn’t even a strong enough word….#boysdancetoo,” another angry user said.

Celebrities including Rosie O’Donnell, George Takei, Derek Hough and Debbie Allen also slammed Spencer for her comments.

Along with ballet, George’s year-long curriculum in Year 2 at Thomas’s Battersea will include religious studies, French, computing, art/design technology, music, drama, and P.E. His core subjects will be math, English, science, history and geography.

George will continue to work on his dance skills with a 35-minute ballet lesson each week. (Each class is accompanied by a live pianist!) The curriculum follows the Royal Academy of Dance Pre-Primary in Dance syllabus and will develop students’ physical skills, stamina, creative, expression and musicality. Prince William said George “loves” his ballet classes, which he started taking in Year 1.

A source previously told PEOPLE that royal is “very happy” at his school, where he is known as George Cambridge. And younger sister Princess Charlotte, 4, is gearing up to join her big brother for the first time at school this year. “She can’t wait to be with George at big school” an insider said. “She’s so excited about it all.”