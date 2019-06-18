Lara Spencer Celebrates Her 50th Birthday with Her Good Morning America Family: 'So Many Laughs'

Happy (early) birthday, Lara Spencer!

The Good Morning America anchor turns 50 on Wednesday, but she celebrated a day early with her ABC family.

Robin Roberts, Ginger Zee, Amy Robach and David Muir surprised Spencer with a cake and a birthday serenade Tuesday.

“What a way to kick off the last day of my forties!!!” Spencer captioned a video of the sweet moment on Instagram. “I started as a correspondent for Good Morning America when I was 28. This family has seen me thru the ups, downs, and all arounds of 2 full decades.”

“Thank you GMA FAMILY for so many laughs and smiles,” she continued. “I will be off tomorrow to celebrate the big 5-0hhhYEAH with my family. See you Thursday! xo, Lara.”

It’s been an exciting year for Spencer, who is also the creator, producer and host of HGTV’s Flea Market Flip. In September, she tied the knot with tech entrepreneur Rick McVey after three and a half years together. The couple said their “I dos” in an outdoor ceremony in Vail, Colorado, surrounded by 135 friends and family members.

RELATED VIDEO: Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer Is Engaged to Tech Entrepreneur Rick McVey

Spencer met McVey after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date. McVey is the founder, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess, a publicly traded and successful financial technology company.

This is the second marriage for both. Spencer shares two teenage children, daughter Katharine and son Duff, with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, while McVey is also a dad to three grown daughters with his ex.

Good Morning America airs weekdays (7-9 a.m. ET) on ABC.