LAPD 'Looking Into' Sexual Assault Allegations Against Chris Noth, Police Spokesperson Says

Two women came forward with accusations of sexual assault against Chris Noth. The actor denied the allegations, calling both situations "consensual"

The Los Angeles Police Department is "looking into" a report about sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth.

Two women came forward with similar accusations, claiming to The Hollywood Reporter, in an article published on Thursday, that Noth sexually assaulted them in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively.

An LAPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE they are "looking into the nature of the report," adding that they are trying to figure out "when, where or even if a report was filed." (The LAPD is involved in one case, not both.)

Noth's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told PEOPLE on Thursday, "No one from any law enforcement agency has contacted Chris or any of his representatives. Obviously if anyone does reach out, we will cooperate fully."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Deadline reported that the alleged incident, which occurred in 2004, is being examined by the LAPD. The outlet reported that an investigation is "in the very early stages and may have some crossover with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department."

Noth denied the allegations, calling both situations "consensual."

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said in a statement. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

A woman named Zoe claimed to THR that Noth, 67, had "rape[d] her from behind" in 2004. (She allegedly met Noth prior at a high-profile firm with celebrity clients).

"It was very painful and I yelled out, 'Stop!' And he didn't. I said, 'Can you at least get a condom?' and he laughed at me," alleged Zoe, who was 22 at the time. "I realized there was blood on my shirt [afterward]. I got out of there. I went to my friend's apartment [in the same building]. I walked right in and went to the bathroom and tried to get the blood out of my shirt. They wanted to know what happened. I said, 'I just want to go home.' "

Zoe told THR that after the incident, "two police officers" came to the hospital to speak with her about the alleged assault and "wouldn't say who it was" when asked about who was involved.

A second woman, named Lily, shared a similar account to THR. The alleged assault occurred in New York in 2015, when she was 25, following a dinner date she had with Noth.

"He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real," she said before adding that Noth — who has been married to Tara Wilson — began to sexually assault her. "He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened. I went to the bathroom [after] and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. Totally violated. All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone."

Noth recently wrapped a brief one-episode stint on HBO Max's Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, reprising his character of John James "Mr. Big" Preston.

Noth's character had a heart attack following a Peloton class and died thereafter. Shortly after the episode aired, the actor mocked the storyline in an advertisement from the fitness company. Due to the allegations against Noth, Peloton pulled the commercial less than a week after it aired.

"Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," a spokesperson for Peloton said in a statement to CNBC. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."

Noth is currently a series regular on CBS' reboot of The Equalizer, in which he stars opposite Queen Latifah.