Lane Fernandez appeared on MTV's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant beside Malorie Beaver for two seasons in 2020 and 2021

Teen Mom Star's Ex Lane Fernandez Dies at Age 28 Just 3 Weeks After the Birth of His Son

Lane Fernandez, the ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Malorie Beaver, has died three weeks after welcoming a son with his wife. He was 28.

Lane's wife, Kylee Rose Fernandez, confirmed the tragic news in a post on Facebook Monday, expressing how "lost" she felt after her husband's death.

"I'm so lost without you babe... I love you to the moon and back and I know you're watching out for us. I will forever miss you," she wrote. "It's always been you."

"Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband," she continued, referencing their newborn son, as well as Lane's daughter from his relationship with Malorie.

"You'll forever be my rock, and my best friend," Kylee added. "I miss you more than anything baby."

At this time, Lane's cause of death remains unknown. Reps at MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lane Fernandez Credit: Rachel LeAnn/Instagram

Lane starred alongside Malorie on MTV's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant for seasons 2 and 3 in 2020 and 2021, according to Page Six. Throughout both seasons, the couple attempted to work on their relationship and co-parenting their young daughter Emerson.

In one of his final posts on Facebook, Lane expressed how excited he was to become a father to a little boy while writing a Mother's Day tribute to his wife.

"Happy Mother's Day to my Queen! Me and the dogs love you so much and are thankful for you every single day. I can not wait to meet our baby boy," he wrote. "I hope you have a wonderful day you deserve it"

In the wake of Lane's death, Malorie, along with her sister Rachel, offered their condolences on social media.

Malorie shared an old video of Lane with baby Emerson, who is now 3, on her Instagram Story, simply captioning the post with, "RIP."

Rachel also posted a throwback, sharing a photo of Lane swimming in the pool with his daughter.