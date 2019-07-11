Former Southern Charm Star Landon Clements Supports Ashley Jacobs After Her Explosive Return

The Southern Charm stars certainly haven’t welcomed Ashley Jacobs back with open arms — but she does have one former cast member on her side.

On Wednesday, Landon Clements, who left the Bravo show in 2017, expressed her support for Thomas Ravenel‘s ex after she made her first season 6 appearance on the show.

“I wish everyone got to meet the girl I know,” she captioned a smiling selfie of the two.

That’s not the first time Jacobs, 34, and Clements, 37, have buddied up on social media. In May, Jacobs posted a picture of the two hanging out in Santa Barbara, California.

“I love this woman!” she gushed. “Although we were never on the show together, she’s the only person from the show who has been there for me.”

“We have been put through the wringer and we came out stronger,” she added. “I feel so fortunate to have found such a great support system and true friend in @alandonclements. Onwards and upwards!”

Jacobs joined the cast of Southern Charm last season as Ravenel’s girlfriend and stirred up some major drama, openly feuding with Kathryn Dennis, Ravenel’s ex and mother of his two kids. Her return was an unexpected development, considering she told fans last fall she wouldn’t be coming back to the show.

On Wednesday’s episode, she wasted no time expressing her disdain for Ravenel, labeling their relationship the “worst year of my life.”

When confronted about her behavior towards Dennis — she once called her an “egg donor” — Jacobs blamed socialite Patricia Altschul, Whitney Sudler-Smith’s mother, for her actions, claiming Altschul would secretly feed her information about Dennis in hopes that she would confront her.

“I took the bait,” she said. “I was a pawn in this whole thing. Everyone says it’s Thomas, it’s Thomas. You want to know who is the one talking s— about Kathryn constantly? Patricia.”

“She got me worked up,” she continued. “And she’d be like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I told you.’ … The reason Kathryn is my enemy is because Patricia made her my enemy. She wanted to destroy her. The best way she could think of to do that was befriending me.”

The rest of the cast remained unconvinced.

“She is crazy,” Naomie Olindo said of Jacobs. “Just crazy. If you’re not scared of Ashley, you should be. You should be really scared.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.