Lance Reddick's Wife Stephanie Says He 'Was Taken from Us Far Too Soon' in Tribute After His Death

Lance Reddick's wife Stephanie Reddick is remembering her husband following his sudden death on Friday.

Posting photos of the late actor on his Instagram account, Stephanie paid tribute to her husband, writing, "Lance was taken from us far too soon."

"Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day," she continued. "I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them."

"And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game," she added, referring to his voice role in the Destiny video game.

She concluded her caption: "Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown."

On Friday, Reddick's death was confirmed by his reps in a statement to PEOPLE. The actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home, TMZ first reported.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. Lance was best known for his roles in The Wire, Bosch, Netflix's Resident Evil and the John Wick films," the statement read. "He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick."

"Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family's privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

Best known for his role as Charon in the John Wick film series, Reddick was in the middle of a press tour for John Wick 4, which is scheduled to premiere on March 24. He was also involved in the franchise's fifth film, a spinoff titled Ballerina.

Reddick also gained fame for his role as Baltimore Police lead Cedric Daniels in The Wire. The actor had appearances in shows including Resident Evil, Bosch, Lost, and Oz, and even played a handful of characters in Dick Wolf's Law and Order universe.

Celebrities from all corners of Hollywood — and Reddick's projects — paid tribute to the late actor.

"A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class," The Wire's Wendell Pierce tweeted about his costar. "An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP."

In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE, Keanu Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski mourned Reddick and said they will dedicate the latest sequel to him.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with," they said. "Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

The studio behind the film, Lionsgate, also said in a statement to PEOPLE: "The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon's humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We're stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."

"He is held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly," the statement continued.

Actor Ian McShane told PEOPLE in a statement: "Total shock and disbelief. Lance was a wonderful human being and a wonderful colleague. My deepest condolences, peace and love to his wife, Stephanie, and all his family."