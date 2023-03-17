Lance Reddick, Star of 'The Wire' and 'John Wick', Dead at 60: Reports

Lance Reddick was reportedly found dead in his Los Angeles home on Friday morning

By
Published on March 17, 2023 03:44 PM
Lance Reddick
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60.

The Wire actor's death was confirmed by law enforcement at his Studio City home on Friday morning. (TMZ first reported the news, which was later confirmed by Deadline and Variety. PEOPLE has reached out to Reddick's reps and local authorities.)

Though Reddick's cause of death was not immediately clear, it appeared to be a result of natural causes, per TMZ.

Just one day before his death, Reddick shared a sweet Instagram post about his four dogs. He was seen sitting on a couch with the pets rallied around him. The post was a sponsorship with his upcoming film John Wick 4 and Hard Rock hotels. "On screen and off, it's no surprise I love spoiling my dogs," he wrote in the caption.

The comments on the post were flooded quickly after the reports of Reddick's death broke on Friday, with fans offering grief and condolences to the actor's loved ones.

Reddick was in the middle of a press tour for John Wick 4, which is scheduled to premiere on March 24.

Ben Stiller shared one of the first tributes to the star, writing, "Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person."

Stiller, 57, sharing that Reddick had "worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play Afterplay, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did."

"Nothing is lost," Stiller concluded, adding a blue heart emoji.

Lance Reddick
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Alongside his role as Charon in the John Wick series, Reddick was known for his television roles in Resident Evil, Bosch, Lost and Oz, notably playing Cedric Daniels in The Wire. His film credits include Godzilla vs. Kong, One Night in Miami, White House Down and The Guest, to name a few.

At the time of his death, Reddick had a list of projects in development including his role of Zeus in 2024's Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, the Jack Harlow-led White Men Can't Jump reboot, Shirley, St. Sebastian and the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

Reddick leaves behind wife Stephanie Reddick, whom he married in 2011.

