Lance Reddick's Cause of Death Determined: Report

The John Wick actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home on March 17

By
Published on April 6, 2023 01:28 PM

The cause of death for actor Lance Reddick has been declared.

According to the actor's death certificate, first obtained by TMZ, Reddick died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

The death certificate also states that Reddick, who was 60, will be cremated.

PEOPLE has reached out to reps for Reddick.

The actor., who starred in series like The Wire and Bosch, was found dead in his home on March 17.

The actor's reps shared this statement: "Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes."

"Lance was best known for his roles in The Wire, Bosch, Netflix's Resident Evil and the John Wick films," the statement continued.

"He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick," it noted. "Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family's privacy at this time."

Lance Reddick
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The day before his death, the actor shared a sweet Instagram post about his four dogs.

In it, he was seen sitting on a couch with his pets surrounding him. The post was a sponsorship with his upcoming film John Wick 4, which is set to be released exactly one week after his death, and Hard Rock hotels. "On screen and off, it's no surprise I love spoiling my dogs," he wrote in the caption.

The comments on the post were flooded quickly after Reddick's death was first reported, with fans offering grief and condolences to the actor's loved ones.

Keanu Reeves Mourns John Wick Costar Lance Reddick
Summit Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection

In addition to playing Cedric Daniels in The Wire and Charon in the John Wick series, Reddick was known for his television roles in Bosch, Resident Evil, Lost and Oz, and film credits including Godzilla vs. Kong, One Night in Miami, White House Down and The Guest, among others.

At the time of his death, Reddick had a list of projects in development including his role of Zeus in 2024's Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, the Jack Harlow-led White Men Can't Jump reboot, Shirley, St. Sebastian and the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

