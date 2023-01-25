Lance Kerwin, Star of 'James at 16' and 'Salem's Lot', Dead at 62: 'He Loved Each and Every One of You'

The actor was known for his roles on the 1979 limited series Salem's Lot and the NBC teen drama James at 16

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 25, 2023 06:32 PM
Lance Kerwin, Teen Star of Salem's Lot, Dead at 62
Photo: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Lance Kerwin, who rose to fame in the 1970s through television series like Salem's Lot and James at 16, has died. He was 62.

Kerwin's daughter Savanah announced his death in a Facebook post on Wednesday and confirmed that he died the day prior. A cause of death was not provided.

"I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning," she wrote beside a family picture. "We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."

Concluding the post, she added: "He loved each and every one of you."

Kerwin, a California native, got his start in acting in the early 70s through his mother, who worked as a booking agent, and his father, who worked as an acting coach.

His first major series was 1975's The Family Holvak, with Glenn Ford and Julie Harris. A year later, he broke through as star of Michael Landon's autobiographical drama of a teenaged bedwetter, The Loneliest Runner.

"I'd had some experience along those lines myself," he told PEOPLE at the time of his role. "I got some teasing at school, but I also got the idea that the show hit home in a personal way for some of the kids."

In 1977, he portrayed the title role of James in the two-hour made-for-TV film, James at 15, which focused on the trials of an earnest Boston high schooler. His role prompted the series James at 16 and made Kerwin the highest-paid adolescent on TV at the time.

One of his most recognizable roles came soon after in the 1979 limited series, Salem's Lot, based on the Stephen King-penned horror novel. He also appeared in Little House on the Prairie, ABC Afterschool Specials and Wonder Woman.

While he continued acting sporadically in the 1980s, he ultimately left Hollywood behind in the late 90s and began serving as a youth minister, and later for the U-Turn for Christ ministry in Perrin, California.

According to a GoFundMe campaign created to help Kerwin make a return to acting in 2021, he began serving with the U-Turn for Christ ministry out on the small island of Kauai, Hawaii, in 2006.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After news of his death became public, he was remembered by fellow child star Ike Eiseman in a touching Instagram post.

"I am beyond heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of my greatest friends and co-stars I have ever worked with, Lance Kerwin," expressed Eiseman in the caption of the post. "He was the child actor that inspired me to be the best that I could be because he was the best I had ever seen. Rest in peace my friend."

Related Articles
Bill Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett
TV Legends William and Bonnie Daniels on Sustaining 72-Year Marriage: 'We Would Do Anything for Each Other'
Chelsea Handler attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); Jo Koy attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Chelsea Handler Is Fed Up with Jo Koy Questions: 'I'm Not Promoting a Breakup from 6 Months Ago'
Caroline Stanbury, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
Caroline Stanbury on Why She's 'All About' Fellow Housewife Larsa Pippen's Romance with Marcus Jordan
CALL ME KAT: Leslie Jordan in the all-new "Call Me Uncle Dad" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, October 27 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX
'Call Me Kat' Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
anne heche
Anne Heche Ex James Tupper Admits to 'Difficult Time' Since Her Death as Friends Gather to Honor Her Life
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/kenya/?hl=en. Kenya Moore/Instagram
'RHOA' 's Kenya Moore Receives Birthday Flowers from Daughter and Estranged Husband on Her Big 5-2
Bonnie Bartlett (L) and husband actor William Daniels visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 25, 2017 in Universal City, California
Wife of 'Boy Meets World' 's William Daniels on How Hollywood Was Their 'Saving Grace' amid Mutual Infidelity
Meagan Good attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, Whoopi Goldberg attends the grand opening Of SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Robin Williams Center on October 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Meagan Good Says Whoopi Goldberg Was 'Instrumental' and 'Eye-Opening' as She Split from Husband of 10 Years
2019 Kennedy Center Honoree co-founder of "Sesame Street," Lloyd Morrisett, arrives at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner, in Washington 2019 Kennedy Center Honors, Washington, USA - 07 Dec 2019
'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Lloyd N. Morrisett Dead at 93: 'A Wise, Thoughtful, and Above All, Kind Leader'
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Braced for Her 'Life Falling Apart' After Her Parents Entered Prison
Khloe Kardashian Andrea Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Mourns Tristan Thompson's Late Mom: I'll 'Miss You' More 'Every Single Day'
AGT All-Stars
'AGT: All-Stars' : Heidi Klum Forces 1 Act to 'Check I Wasn't Dreaming' After Earning Her Golden Buzzer
Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2022; Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi visits Sirusxm at SiriusXM Studios on January 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Andy Cohen Tells 'Jersey Shore' 's Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Why She'll Never Join 'RHONJ'
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Proud' to Be 'Alone, Not Lonely' amid Ex Matthew Lawrence's New Romance
Yoshio Yoda McHale's Navy
'McHale's Navy' Star Yoshio Yoda Dead at 88
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Darcey Silva attends The Points Guy Awards at Terminal 5 on December 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Points Guy)
'90 Day' 's Darcey Silva Says Her Relationships with Exes Georgi and Jesse 'Are in the Past for a Reason'