"Walking onto that beach for the first time, it took me 10 minutes to really kind of compose myself," he said

Lance Bass Was a Bachelor 'Freak Fan' Before Hosting Bachelor in Paradise: I Had to 'Play It Cool'

Getting the opportunity to guest-host Bachelor in Paradise in its comeback season was a dream come true for Lance Bass.

As it turns out, the former *NSYNC member, 47, was already a huge fan of the Bachelor franchise before landing the gig. "I've seen every season of [The] Bachelor, [The] Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise," he revealed to correspondent Jeremy Parsons during a recent appearance on PEOPLE (the TV show!).

"When they asked me to do Paradise, I jumped at the chance because I'm a freak fan ... I think it's just so fun," he continued. "Walking onto that beach for the first time, it took me 10 minutes to really kind of compose myself and not be like, the biggest freak fan. I'm like, 'No, I'm here to host. I'm supposed to be cool. Just play it cool!'"

Lance Bass Bachelor in Paradise

During his stint, Bass says he always strove to give "the best advice" to contestants.

"I hope I'm giving the best advice. Like, I hope when I'm saying, 'Oh, I see that they really like you,' that they really do like them, because now it's going to fall back on my shoulders, right?" he said. "[And then they'll say,] 'But Lance told me that he really liked me!' So I hope I did the right thing."

Community celebrity encounters

Bass was the second star to guest-host Bachelor in Paradise in its delayed seventh season, following comedian David Spade. In the coming weeks, Tituss Burgess, Lil Jon and Wells Adams will step up to the plate.

Adams, 37, also serves as Paradise's resident bartender and master of rose ceremonies.