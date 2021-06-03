Lance Bass Remembers Losing Money after *NSYNC: 'You’re Not Thinking Business When You’re Starting at 16'

On PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Lance Bass recalls how *NSYNC suffered financial loss when band creator Lou Pearlman took advantage of the group

Lance Bass was once a wide-eyed young pop star with little to no control over his finances. But these days the soon-to-be dad is a shrewd businessman and investor, sharing his hard-won wisdom with others.

On the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein, Bass, 42, opened up about his new gig as a panelist on Unicorn Hunters — a business themed reality show that spotlights companies nearing their $1 billion valuation mark — and how his personal money woes during the height of his boy band days influenced his business practices today.

"I definitely went through a hard lesson at a young age of getting taken advantage of by our business manager," says Bass of *NSYNC's old manager Lou Pearlman.

When he joined *NSYNC, Bass says the financial side of the music industry eluded him. "You're not thinking business when you're starting at 16. You're thinking, 'I'm going to have fun. I'm going to make music and tour the world."'

Now Bass, who's amassed millions as an investor, always ensures his business affairs are in order for everyone involved. "That's one thing that I can always take with me now from that experience is, any deal I do, any business that I create, I just want to make sure that everyone gets a fair deal."