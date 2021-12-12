LaMonica Garrett tells PEOPLE that Tim McGraw will sing about almost anything in between takes while filming the Paramount+ show

LaMonica Garrett Says His 1883 Costar Tim McGraw Sings on the Show's Set 'Every Day'

Tim McGraw doesn't need a stadium full of people or a recording studio to sing. A dusty field in Texas will do just fine.

In fact, the three-time Grammy winner belts out a tune daily on the set of the Paramount+ series 1883, his castmate LaMonica Garrett reveals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"On set, Tim sings every day," Garrett, 46, told PEOPLE at the global premiere of the Yellowstone prequel at the Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday. "Every day, like in between takes, he's just, he's humming. He's doing something. He sings all the time."

McGraw's singing knows no bounds either. The 54-year-old country artist will sing his own songs, other people's songs, and even make up songs about things happening on set.

"He'll sing, 'the horse is angry today" in a jingle," Garrett explained. "You know, he's a singer and that's what singers do, they sing about their own stuff and everything else."

McGraw might even sing about the weather or nature's elements, particularly since 1883 mainly films outside and deals with all extremes.

"This is [filmed] outdoors 98 percent of the time, where it'll be a hundred degrees and humid, or you're in Montana and it's 15 degrees or 20 degrees and it's just freezing from sun up to sun down," Garrett, who plays Thomas, said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In fact, Garrett and a few of the castmates nearly missed the premiere event in Vegas because of a dust storm on Friday.

"I got dust in places it shouldn't be," he joked. "It was bad. The winds were like 60 miles per hour. It almost grounded our flight, and we weren't gonna make it here until today."