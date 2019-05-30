Lamar Odom Says If He Had to Date a Celebrity, It Would Still Be Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom still has his eyes set on Khloé Kardashian.

During an interview on The Ringer’s Against All Odds with Cousin Sal podcast, Odom revealed that his celebrity crush is none other than his ex-wife.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“If I had to date a celebrity it would be Khloe Kardashian,” he said.

Odom and Kardashian tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met. The two were married for four years before calling it quits. Their divorce was officially finalized in 2016.

Despite the outcome of their relationship, Odom recently said he has no regrets about their whirlwind romance.

“Love is strange,” Odom told Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show when asked about why he and Kardashian married so quickly.

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Lamar Odom Reveals He’s Had Sex with Over 2,000 Women: ‘I Had a Problem’

“I’m gonna tell you something too. I love my family with all my heart, but that’s how I knew she was the one because no one could tell me no I wasn’t getting married to Khloé,” he explained. “It would have been real easy for me to say, ‘All right, don’t ever call me again.’ … That’s how strong it was.”

McCarthy, 46, then asked, “Is she still the love of your life?”

Without hesitation, Odom admitted, “Yeah.”

The former NBA player went on to admit that he’s hasn’t counted out the possibility of reconciliation with the reality star.

“I hope. I wake up hoping that, but you probably would have to ask her,” said Odom.

Odom’s new book, Darkness to Light, details his past drug addiction and the truth about his marriage to Kardashian, 34.

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian

RELATED: Lamar Odom Says He Once Threatened to Kill Khloé Kardashian While High on Drugs