Lamar Odom Says He’s ‘Tired’ of People Asking About His Exes: ‘I’m Where I Want to Be’

Lamar Odom is done living in the past.

On Thursday, the former NBA player shared an Instagram praising his current girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, while declaring that he was “tired” of discussing his old relationships..

“The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel everyday,” Odom, 39, captioned the shot of him kissing a smiling Parr on the cheek as he held her buttocks.

“Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I’ve ever been in with a woman,” he continued. “I’m tired of people asking me questions about my ex’s based on old interviews and old comments!”

Odom wrote that he “said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time,” adding, “I was young, wasn’t sober and going through a lot.”

“All of that is different now. I’m at where I want to be at!” he concluded.

Although he didn’t name names, Odom’s mention of his exes is likely a reference to Khloé Kardashian — whom he married in 2009 just over a month after they met — and Empire actress Taraji P. Henson — whom he dated before her and recently said he “left” for the reality star. Odom and Kardashian split after four years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Speaking with PEOPLETV’s Reality Check earlier this month following his elimination from Dancing with the Stars, Odom gave an update on where his relationship stands with Kardashian, 35.

“Well, I think we’ve both matured over time,” Odom said of the former couple transitioning from exes to friends. “I wish her all the best.”

“She’s a mother now, and she took care of me for four years, so I know she won’t have any problems taking care of a child,” he said, referencing Kardashian’s 18-month-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson.

“But I wish her all the best. It’s just meant for us to be friends,” Odom said on Reality Check while sitting beside his DWTS pro partner Peta Murgatroyd.

On Aug. 2, Odom unveiled his relationship with Parr, whom he called his “new woman” in an Instagram photo. That same month, the two spoke about their romance in an interview on Dish Nation.

“It’s the truth. She’s black,” Odom said when asked how his relationship with his personal trainer and life coach girlfriend his different from those in the past.

Parr explained why she decided to pursue a relationship with Odom, despite his highly publicized past.

“Sometime pain, I think, attracts women,” Odom initially answered before Parr could. “The pain I’ve been through.”

“That wasn’t my story, I wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama,” the health and life coach rebuked.

“You have to meet people where they are,” Parr continued. “He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that.”

A teaser for this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians shows Kardashian considering reconnecting with Odom after he reached out, asking to meet face-to-face for the first time in years.

“I always felt after this overdose, that I did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health,” Khloé tells Kim and Kourtney in the clip. “And once I saw that he wasn’t in the head space to really want to change his bad situation, then I was fine letting him go. I’ve never thought twice about it or why we’ve stopped talking or anything like that.”