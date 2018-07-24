Lamar Odom Safe After Being Caught Up in Shooting at a N.Y.C. Hooters

Lamar Odom is safe after gunshots were fired while the former NBA star was dining at Hooters.

An NYPD public information officer confirmed to PEOPLE that members of Odom’s entourage were involved in a verbal dispute at a Hooters restaurant in Queens, New York, in the early morning of July 19.

As Odom, 38, was eating at one of the outdoor tables, shots were fired by members of another group before the other group fled the scene, the PIO officer confirms. No clear description is available of the other group members.

Odom was not the intended target or involved in the dispute, but was present on scene, the PIO officer says. The investigation is underway.

TMZ first reported the news.

The incident came days after Odom announced that he is leaving the U.S. and moving to China.

The athlete and ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian announced in a since-deleted Instagram post that he has “decided to move to Shenzhen, China” — a decision he feels “so happy” about.

“Happy & Proud to announce that I have signed a global management contract with my new @ninetyplusofficial family and decided to move to Shenzhen, China,” he began the now-removed post, captured by The Shade Room.

He continued, “This month, I have spend a few weeks in Shenzhen (China) signing new deals and I feel so overwhelmed and blessed with my new Chinese business partners and management @mr2rchiang @iamzoul.”

“It’s a huge step for me and I feel so happy to be writing new episodes of my life in another country that’s so HUGE in basketball. I am grateful to have you all as my supporting fans through my ups and downs,” said Odom. “I have so much love for you all and I will be sharing some exciting stuff about my new journey with you here. Much love and respect,” Odom added with a red heart, praying hands and China flag emoji.