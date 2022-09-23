Lamar Odom Says It's 'Always Hard' Seeing Khloé Sad on 'The Kardashians' : 'Someone I Love So Much'

Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child via surrogate on Thursday's season 2 premiere of 'The Kardashians'

By
Published on September 23, 2022 02:43 PM
Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Lamar Odom feels for Khloé Kardashian.

The former NBA player spoke out after the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which saw his ex-wife, Kardashian, 38, welcome a second child. Though the moment should have been joyful, Kardashian's second baby with ex Tristan Thompson arrived shortly after news of his affair — and child — with Maralee Nicols went public.

"It was hard for me to watch that," Odom, 42, told E! News. "It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that."

Kardashian and Odom got married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2016. Though they've been apart for some time, Odom has been vocal about wishing for another chance with the Good American mogul.

While appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, Odom said he would try to reconnect with his ex-wife upon leaving the house. But when asked by another houseguest if he still chats with Kardashian, Odom responded: "No, I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back."

Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian, Lamar Odom
David Livingston/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Michael Loccisano/Getty

Kardashian and Thompson, 31, welcomed daughter True, 4, in 2018. Though their relationship was on-again-off-again, they decided to have a second child via surrogate in 2021. The baby was born in July.

Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians showed the delivery, as well as the aftermath of Thompson's infidelity. "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me," Kardashian said. "Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me," she said.

She continued, "Now, I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."

With Kardashian's permission, Thompson visited the hospital after the birth of their second child. "I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back," she told cameras.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kardashian also confirmed she learned of Thompson's other child at the same time as the rest of the world.

Episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.

