Lamar Odom Says He's 'Emotional' as He Watches a Khloé & Lamar Marathon and Thanks Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom is reminiscing on old times.

On Wednesday, the former NBA player posted a video showing him tuning into a TV marathon of Khloé & Lamar, a Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff starring him and ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.

"It's crazy — time flies," he says in the video. "This is the Lamar & Khloe marathon so I just wanted to give a shout-out to E! for giving me the opportunity, a shout-out to my ex-wife, Kris Jenner, Kim [Kardashian], for giving me the opportunity."

"I'll never forget the day I got married on TV," he continues. "I get a little bit emotional watching it."

"My show with my ex wife ❤️" Odom added in the caption on Instagram. "I want to thank @krisjenner @khloekardashian @kimkardashian @robkardashianofficial @kourtneykardash for taking me in and loving me without judgement - y'all gave me family and for that I am forever grateful 🙏🏾❤️."

Odom, 41, and Kardashian, 36, tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met. The pair were married for four years before splitting; their divorce was officially finalized in 2016.

In 2019, Odom opened up about the relationship during an appearance on PeopleTV, saying at the time, "It's just meant for us to be friends."

"Well, I think we've both matured over time," he said. "I wish her all the best."

"She's a mother now, and she took care of me for four years, so I know she won't have any problems taking care of a child," he said, referencing Kardashian's now 2-year-old daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.