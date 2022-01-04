Lamar Odom Says Ex Khloé Kardashian 'Deserves the World' amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama

On Monday, Tristan Thompson confirmed that he fathered a third child with another woman while he was publicly dating Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom is commenting on the current drama surrounding another one of her exes, Tristan Thompson.

On Monday, Thompson, 30, posted a message on his Instagram Story revealing that he did father a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman who has sued him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. (Thompson previously disputed the paternity of the child, who was born on Dec. 1).

In the message, the NBA star also apologized to Kardashian, 37, whom he was publicly dating during the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Odom, who was married to Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, commented on a Facebook page that had re-shared Thompson's apology, according to the Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

"I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends," the former athlete, 42, wrote of Kardashian. "She is a good person and deserves the world."

Kardashian and Thompson, who share 3½-year-old daughter True, had an on-and-off relationship for years before splitting most recently in June. Thompson also has a son, Prince, 5, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Thompson previously denied having sex with Nichols in California where the paternity case was filed, claiming that the "only" possible date of conception for the child was when he was in Texas on March 13, 2021, which is his birthday. In court documents and in a statement last month, however, Nichols said the child was conceived in April.

"There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements," Nichols' rep said in a statement on Tuesday.

After the news of Nichols' lawsuit against Thompson broke in December, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is "moving on" from him and focusing on co-parenting True.

"Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them," the source said at the time.