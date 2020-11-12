Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Reunite to Celebrate Engagement Anniversary 1 Week After Splitting

Sabrina Parr is spending time with Lamar Odom one week after announcing that she had broken off their engagement.

On Wednesday night, Parr posted a selfie with Odom, 41, kissing her cheek on her Instagram Stories, writing in the caption, "Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom."

Her former NBA star beau also reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories.

"I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!" Parr later wrote in a cryptic post.

Earlier in the evening, the fitness coach documented her journey to reunite with Odom.

"The airport is literally empty! I got to the airport at 5:45, I was on the plane by 5:53 lol," she wrote. "This is one thing about the pandemic that I definitely love! Anyways, BRB."

In a separate video taken from what appeared to be a hotel lobby, Parr captioned the footage, "Quick little getaway..."

On her Instagram Stories, Parr also shared a throwback video from her engagement celebrations last year.

"just a year ago today... me & @lamarodom got engaged!!! Everyone thought that the proposal happened at the restaurant but it actually happened privately BEFORE we got to the restaurant," she wrote in the caption. "That will forever be our little secret."

Parr and Odom's reunion comes just a week after the personal trainer revealed that the pair had called off their plans to marry.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote on her Instagram Stories. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

"Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through," she continued. "I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs."

"I wish him all the best," the personal trainer added, asking her followers for prayers for "everyone involved."

As PEOPLE previously reported, Lamar popped the question last November and announced his engagement to Parr on social media.

"Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom," Odom wrote in since-deleted Instagram post. "She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr."

“I SAID YES!!!!💍👰🏽@lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina," Parr wrote in her own post, which has also been deleted as of Thursday.

Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian. The stars tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met.