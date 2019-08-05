Lamar Odom's Relationship with Sabrina Parr Is 'Fake,' Source Says: 'Nothing Romantic Going on'

Image zoom (L-R) Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Lamar Odom/Instagram

Lamar Odom may have just gone public with personal trainer Sabrina Parr, but their relationship might not be the real deal.

“They are not dating,” a source tells PEOPLE. “There is nothing romantic going on with Sabrina and Lamar. It’s fake.”

The former NBA player, 39, shared posts about Parr on Saturday, expressing his appreciation for her and even calling her his “new woman.”

Alongside a photograph that showed off the health and life coach’s fit physique, Odom included a quote from Malcolm X.

“It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream… But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee,” reads the quote, to which Odom added the hashtag “Black Royalty.”

Hours later, he clarified that his earlier post was meant to celebrate Parr and black women in general, and not make any kind of comment about his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

“I’m a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY,” he wrote, referencing some of the comments he had received. “This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply.”

Odom and Kardashian tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met. The pair split after four years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

“I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended?” he added. “Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love.”

Continuing, Odom wrote: “My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks @getuptoparr for teaching me what real self value means. It changed my entire mindset.”

Since making their Instagram debut on Friday, with the pair both sharing the same photograph of the trainer sitting on Odom’s lap, Parr has made many appearances on Odom’s Instagram feed.

Most recently, Odom shared a photograph of the pair posing with former America’s Next Top Model contestant Lisa D’Amato.

“Those Cali mountain hikes !! 💦 with my Queen @getuptoparr and friend @lisa_damato,” he captioned the Sunday snap.

Although his romantic relationship with Kardashian, 35, is over, the exes have both made it clear that they still support each other.

In June, following the success of Odom’s memoir, Darkness to Light — which details his past drug addiction and his four-year marriage to Kardashian — he shared a celebratory post, specifically making sure to thank his ex-wife.

Hours after the post was initially shared, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star left a comment celebrating his success, writing, “Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining.”