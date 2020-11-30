Sabrina Parr initially shared the news of their split on Nov. 4, stating in part that "Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through"

Sabrina Parr Wears Engagement Ring in Photo with Lamar Odom as She Says They're 'Back Together'

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr are spending time together again.

Three weeks after Parr announced that she and the former NBA player, 41, had called off their engagement, the two celebrated Thanksgiving together, as seen in a photo shared to Parr's Instagram account on the holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So thankful to be surrounded by love on this day! Happy Thanksgiving from me to yours 💛🤎," the health and life coach, 33, captioned a photo with her daughter and Odom, all seated on a couch together.

Parr responded in the comments to one "confused" user who noticed that she was wearing her engagement ring in the smiley snapshot.

"Clearly we are back together," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Sabrina Parr's Instagram comments | Credit: Sabrina Parr

Image zoom Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr | Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

The personal trainer revealed that she and Odom had called off their plans to marry on Nov. 4, after getting engaged nearly a year prior.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote on her Instagram Story. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

"Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through," she continued. "I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs."

"I wish him all the best," Parr added, asking her followers for prayers for "everyone involved."

Image zoom Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr | Credit: Sabrina Parr/instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Lamar Odom Wants to Be as "Transparent as Possible" on New Reality Show

A week after sharing the news of their split, Parr posted a selfie with Odom kissing her cheek on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom." Her basketball-star beau also reposted the photo on his own Story.

"I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!" Parr later wrote in a cryptic post.

On her Instagram Story, she also shared a throwback video from the couple's 2019 engagement celebrations.