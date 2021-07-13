Lamar Odom Retweets Post Making Fun of Tristan Thompson After Heated Exchange Over Khloé Kardashian

The latest social media barb comes after Tristan Thompson threatened Lamar Odom for making a flirty comment on Khloé Kardashian's photo

Lamar Odom is keeping up his social media feud with Tristan Thompson, over their mutual ex Khloé Kardashian.

On Tuesday, he retired NBA pro, 41, retweeted a dig at Thompson, 30.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom," the tweet read, with an edit of various pro ballers cracking up while trying to keep a straight face in response to Fergie's performance of the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Odom previously caught Thompson's attention when he left a flirtatious comment on a photo Kardashian, 37, posted on Friday. "Hottie," wrote Odom, who was married to Kardashian from 2009 to 2016.

Thompson got territorial over the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, with whom he shares three-year-old daughter True, and he threatened the former basketball player.

"God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," he wrote, seemingly referencing Odom's 2015 near-fatal overdose.

Aside from the threat, the Boston Celtics player also posted a flirty comment of his own — something he has been doing a lot since splitting with Kardashian last month.

"For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," a source recently told PEOPLE. "She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan."

"She doesn't like when people criticize him," the insider added. "He will always be special to her. It's very possible that they will get back together eventually."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split Again, Source Says

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian's famous family wants her to "move on with someone who treats her better." They added that although she's "flattered" by the attention Thompson has been giving her on social media, "it's also very confusing for her."