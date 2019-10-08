Lamar Odom wants nothing but the best for ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.

Speaking with PEOPLETV’s Reality Check on Tuesday following his elimination from Dancing with the Stars, the former NBA player gave an update on where his relationship stands with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“Well, I think we’ve both matured over time,” Odom said of the former couple transitioning from exes to friends. “I wish her all the best.”

“She’s a mother now, and she took care of me for four years, so I know she won’t have any problems taking care of a child,” he said, referencing Kardashian’s 17-month-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson.

Odom, 39, and Kardashian, 35, tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met. The two were married for four years before calling it quits. Their divorce was officially finalized in 2016.

Although the former couple parted ways years ago, the athlete admitted earlier this year to on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show that Kardashian is still the love of his life.

But while Odom will always have love for Kardashian, he realizes now that they’re better off as friends. (He’s also now dating personal trainer Sabrina Parr.)

Image zoom Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian

“But I wish her all the best. It’s just meant for us to be friends,” Odom said on Reality Check while sitting beside his DWTS pro partner Peta Murgatroyd.

Over the weekend, Kardashian and younger sister Kylie Jenner were spotted partying it up together at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood — the same club that Odom and Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga were at.

Dressed in a hot pink dress, Jenner, 22, arrived at the club on Saturday evening with her sister. The Good American mogul shared a video of the siblings together on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Odom was spotted leaving the same venue with Parr. The sisters arrived around 1. a.m., while Tyga was already inside at the time, according to TMZ. The rapper reportedly left about an hour later.

Despite the famous sisters and their exes being inside the club at the same time, Odom said he didn’t run into them that night.

“You know what’s so funny, people were telling me about that. I didn’t see them in the club that night,” he told ET Live on Tuesday. “I didn’t see them. I guess that’s why they call it club Hyde.”

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom Kevin Mazur/Getty

“No, I wasn’t hiding, but it’s dark in there,” he added.. “It’s dark in there and it’s just probably hard to see people. I ran into LeBron James that night, but I didn’t see Kylie or Khloe.”

And as to when he does cross paths with his ex, Odom said “[It’s] a kiss on the cheek” between the two. “‘Good to see you.’ Still friends.”