Lamar Odom Opens Up About Sabrina Parr, Says He's 'Definitely Moved on' from Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom and his new girlfriend, personal trainer and life coach Sabrina Parr, are speaking out about their relationship.

On Friday, the former NBA player sat down with his reported “new woman” for an interview on Dish Nation.

“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” host Gary Hayes asked.

“It’s the truth. She’s black,” replied Odom, 39.

“When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes joked.

“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” said Parr, 32.

“Yeah, she keeps it real,” Odom added.

Parr was then asked why she decided to pursue a relationship with Odom, despite his highly publicized past.

“Sometime pain, I think, attracts women,” Odom initially answered before Parr could. “The pain I’ve been through.”

“That wasn’t my story, I wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama,” the health and life coach rebuked.

“You have to meet people where they are,” Parr continued. “He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that.”

Image zoom Lamar and Sabrina Lamar Odom/Instagram

Parr added that she felt that she had the “resources and personality” to help Odom through his struggles, which have been brought to light in his recently published memoir, Darkness to Light: A Memoir.

“It’s the truth. I thought it was time to have that therapy session,” Odom explained of the book, which shares details of his struggles with drugs and alcohol, his sex addiction, and his split from ex Khloé Kardashian.

The stars tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met. They split after four years of marriage due to his struggles with addiction and infidelity, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

"I've definitely moved on," Odom said of his past relationship with Kardashian.

He also denied being put under a "spell" by the Kardashian family.

He also denied being put under a “spell” by the Kardashian family.

“I knew what I was getting myself into,” he added. “They always did right by me.”

On Aug. 2, the former NBA star unveiled his “new woman” in an Instagram photo of he and Parr, and the two have shared multiple photos of each other since.

However, a source recently told PEOPLE that the relationship is “fake.”

“They are not dating,” a source told PEOPLE. “There is nothing romantic going on with Sabrina and Lamar.”

Image zoom Lamar Odom Austin Hargrave

The day after his first post of Parr on Instagram, Odom shared another photo that showed off the health and life coach’s fit physique, and included a quote from Malcolm X.

“It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream… But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee,” reads the quote, to which Odom added the hashtag “Black Royalty.”

Hours later, he clarified that his earlier post was meant to celebrate Parr and black women in general, and not make any kind of comment about his ex-wife, Kardashian.

“I’m a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY,” he wrote, referencing some of the comments he had received. “This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply.”

“I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended?” he added. “Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love.”

Although his romantic relationship with Kardashian is over, the exes still support each other.

In June, following the success of Odom’s memoir, Darkness to Light, he shared a celebratory post, specifically making sure to thank his ex-wife.

Hours after the post was initially shared, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star left a comment about his success, writing, “Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining.”