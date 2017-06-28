Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Strained Relationship with Rob Kardashian — and If He'd Get Back Together with Khloé

Lamar Odom is opening up about the love lost as a result of his past addictions.

Odom made a visit to The Wendy Williams Show (airing Wednesday) and opened up about his troublesome past with addiction, his thoughts on mending things with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, and how difficult it was to lose his relationship with close friend and former brother-in-law Rob Kardashian.

“We were close,” Odom says in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the interview. “He has a child. I haven’t met his child yet or anything.”

When asked why he and Rob are no longer on speaking terms, Odom says, “I don’t know. I guess maybe it’s because I hurt his sister too much. I have no idea. If she was my sister, I would have a problem with me too.”

The former basketball star has a long history of drug and alcohol abuse. The 37-year-old almost lost his life in a near-fatal overdose in October 2015, hospitalized after being discovered unconscious at a brothel in Nevada.

In January, he gave his first sit-down interview since the incident with Dr. Travis Stork of The Doctors — right before he checked himself into a 30-day rehab program.

tage 29 Productions/The Doctors

“I wasn’t in a good place mentally before the incident happened,” he said during the interview. “My wife at the time, we were going through some things. And I was in a dark place.”

Khloé and Odom tied the knot in September 2009, but things took a turn for the worse after Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse. She filed for divorce in 2013, but quickly called it off following Odom’s overdose incident. On Dec. 17, Odom’s divorce to reality star was finalized after a seemingly endless back-and-forth.

When asked by Williams if he would take back his ex-wife if given the chance, Odom admits, “No. I say that with no offense to her — that would be the best for both of us. We have to keep our distance.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In January, despite Odom’s cheating and betrayal during their marriage, Khloé insisted the former NBA star is still “a great person.”

“His demons are overshadowing what a great heart he has, and I know his soul is still great and he’s a beautiful person,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January.

Odom’s interview on The Wendy Williams Show airs Wednesday at 10 a.m. (check local listings).