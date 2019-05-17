Lamar Odom Says He Misses Former Brother-in-Law Rob Kardashian: 'He’ll Be My Brother Always'

Fans of Khloe & Lamar, the reality show spinoff that documented the marriage between Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom, will recall that the NBA champion had a special bond with his ex-wife’s younger brother, Rob Kardashian.

The pair became so close that when Khloé, 34, and Odom split up in 2013, Rob felt abandoned by his former brother-in-law.

“Obviously Lamar and I were really close,” Rob, 32, told PEOPLE in 2015. “All I want is for him to be healthy and happy.”

In his new memoir, Darkness to Light — exclusively excerpted in PEOPLE — Odom, 39, opens up about his drug and sex addictions, and how they affected his marriage and friendships.

With regards to Rob, Odom says he regrets the fact that their friendship suffered after his infidelities and cocaine addiction eventually led to Khloé filing for divorce. (A rep for Khloé did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“It’s too bad that when you’re in a relationship with someone that doesn’t go the way you want it to go, that all the relationships get hurt by it,” Odom tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “I miss Rob a lot.”

But Odom, who says he’s now drug-free nearly three years after an overdose that almost killed him, is optimistic about the future when it comes to Rob and the rest of the Kardashian clan.

“Rob will be my brother always,” Odom tells PEOPLE. “I miss that family, and I hope we can all be reacquainted one day.”

A rep for Kardashian did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

