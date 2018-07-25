Lamar Odom's Life After Khloé Kardashian, from Battling Addiction to Moving to China

Khloé Kardashian has started a whole new happy life as a mom after divorcing Lamar Odom‘s — but what has he been up to?

The former NBA star, who married the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star after just a month of courtship in 2009, has battled many ups and downs since the two first stole audiences’ hearts in their reality spin-off series, Khloé and Lamar.

From battling his demons to becoming an entrepreneur, Odom has had a tumultous few years since stepping away from the Kardashian krew (and, soon thereafter, his basketball career), so here’s a look back at what the former hoops star has been doing since he and Kardashian first said “I don’t.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

December 2013

Kardashian filed for divorce, following months of Odom’s very publicized struggles with substance abuse, including a DUI arrest and a stint in rehab, and multiple rumors of infidelity. Odom had been rumored to cheat on Kardashian with a woman from a Washington, D.C., strip club in Jan. 2012. Then, in July 2013, Odom was again accused of stepping out on the reality star following a basketball game.

February 2014

After bouncing around from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks and back to L.A. for the Clippers, Odom became a free agent and was not signed by any other NBA team. So, he instead turned to the Euroleague for work and signed on for a brief run with the Laboral Kutxa Baskonia, which ended after just two games due to a back injury. Odom vowed to recover and play again, saying, “Now the journey’s not over. I’m going to take care of this injury. … I’m going to [recover] here [in the States] to try to get back on the court and give the people of Vitoria a show.”

April 2014

Odom was signed to the New York Knicks to finish out the 2013-14 season. The move was later panned by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who implied that he “was on crack” when signed to the team, and those words would come back to bite the sports commentator, as Odom would fire back at him for making light of addiction. Odom’s contract was ultimately waived by the team at the end of the summer all the same, and he has not played basketball professionally since then.

JAKE HOLLY/startraksphoto.com

July 2015

Ending a surprisingly long standoff in which Odom refused to respond to Kardashian’s divorce petition, with a judge even threatening to dismiss the action after the proper paperwork was not submitted, Odom finally signed divorce papers from Kardashian a year and a half after her first filing. The conclusion of their marriage would still require the court to enter a judgment on the matter, but at this point, the estranged couple had finally agreed to walk away from their union.

October 2015

Everything changed as he was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel with “cocaine and opiates” discovered in his system. He spent several days in a coma before waking up to find his estranged wife at his bedside, along with many other members of the Kardashian family.

Although their divorce papers had been signed by both parties, a judgment had yet to be entered on the matter, so they were still legally married at the time. Following the incident, Kardashian decided to pull her divorce petition, with a source telling PEOPLE, “This is a very delicate and difficult time for both Lamar and Khloé, and the most sensible thing to do at such a time is not make any big moves and put everything on hold.” Odom soon began making public appearances with the family as he physically recovered.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

May 2016

Despite his life-threatening close call, Odom was again spotted out and about drinking in public, which prompted Kardashian to cryptically tweet, “People disappoint.”

Within weeks, the reality star filed a new petition for divorce from Odom, citing irreconcilable differences. As a source told PEOPLE, “This was always the plan. The divorce has never been officially off. Khloé was waiting for the timing to be right.” If she had any suspicions that her then-husband had yet to learn his lesson, those were certainly confirmed later in the summer, when Odom was escorted off of an airplane for drunken behavior, including vomiting, after a night out at a local strip club.

December 2016

After three years of separation, Kardashian and Odom’s marriage finally came to an end as their divorce wa finalized in court. The decree came just days after Odom voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility for treatment of substance abuse as a “precautionary measure” to avoid relapsing in the wake of his divorce. At the time, he was reportedly collecting his thoughts and feelings into writing with the hopes of perhaps publishing a book about his experiences.

January 2017

After a 30-day stint in rehab, Odom shared the proof of his recovery with fans online, with a picture of himself hitting the gym and an interview with The Doctors in which he admitted, “I want my wife back. Other than that, I just want to live a happy, healthy life … Khloé is important to me. She’s been through all this with me. She stood by my side. I just want to repay her.” Although he and Kardashian would not get back together as a result of his recovery, Odom did spend several months working with the addiction community, per a letter from his attorney. He also claimed to be sober that summer, admitting to the Washington Post, “I shook hands with death.”

November 2017

Despite his very public attempt to stay sober, Odom’s fans grew concerned when he collapsed at a nightclub in Los Angeles, with witnesses videotaping the incident, which took place around 2 a.m. His rep told PEOPLE, “Lamar is doing well. He was dehydrated and had been in an intense workout earlier in the day. It was also very hot in the club.” Despite the statement, sources told PEOPLE that Odom was again battling his addiction and that he was “spiraling … out of control.”

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

April 2018

Odom revealed that he had, indeed, been facing another fight with his addiction to crack-cocaine but that he found a surprising source of relief: marijuana. As a result, he decided to open up his own business in the world of cannabis, telling The Blast, “While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness. Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born.”

At least one expert disagreed with Odom’s approach, however, telling PEOPLE, “Instead of turning to marijuana, he says, “for anyone who is in true recovery, it’s about surrounding yourself with other people who abstain from drugs and alcohol in order to have a support system. It’s about going to 12-step meetings … it’s about [Odom] being grateful that he’s not an active addict anymore.”

July 2018

Odom announced that he was making a big change to his locale by accepting a new management deal with the 90 Plus Group that would relocate him to Shenzhen, China. Although he later deleted his post on the matter, it read in part, “It’s a huge step for me and I feel so happy to be writing new episodes of my life in another country that’s so HUGE in basketball.” Odom had previously been spotted on the merchandising and intellectual property brand’s social media feed weeks before his announcement.

July 2018

Odom grappled with another harrowing ordeal at a Hooter’s restaurant in Queens, New York, when a verbal dispute involving his associates and others nearby escalated into a gunfight as the other group fired off shots and fled the scene. Odom later posted on social media that he was “OK” and that he was “not involved in any way” with the shooting.