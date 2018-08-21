Lamar Odom Recalls Waking Up to Find Khloé Kardashian by His Side After Overdose: 'That Was Big'

Nearly three years after his near-fatal overdose, Lamar Odom is opening up about the terrifying moment he woke up in a hospital room after four days in a coma only to find himself face-to-face with estranged wife Khloé Kardashian

“That was big,” Odom says of waking up to Kardashian by his side during an interview with Kevin Hart for his viral sports-themed interview series, Cold as Balls.

Odom was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 13, 2015, after his years-long battle with drug addiction came to a head and he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Looking back, the former Los Angeles Lakers star realizes just how lucky he is to be alive.

“All my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma,” he says. “Every day, I’m alive. It’s much better than the alternative”

Despite his newfound appreciation for life, Odom admits he still struggles with anxiety and constant media scrutiny.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty; JB Lacroix/WireImage

“It made it tough to go outside,” he says. “Waking up everyday watching TMZ seeing if you’re going to be on it for the wrong reasons. It’s not a comfortable feeling.”

Odom proudly says his addiction issues are in his past.

“I wanted to make a change,” he says.

Odom and Kardashian wed on Sept. 27, 2009 — one month to the day after they met (and nine days after getting engaged). In 2013, the marriage began to fall apart following the NBA star’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, and by December, Kardashian had filed for divorce.

In July 2015, both stars finally signed divorce papers, but because the judgment had not yet been entered in court by the time Odom was hospitalized, they were technically still legally married. As a result, Kardashian — who was making all of Odom’s medical decisions — ultimately opted to call off their protracted divorce proceedings.

In late May 2016, Kardashian, 33, filed for divorce for a second time. The proceedings were officially finalized in December, and the stars have since gone their separate ways: Odom is continuing to focus on his recovery and announced plans to move to China to play basketball professionally. Kardashian recently welcomed daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

And while Odom and Kardashian don’t speak regularly, the basketball player recently said he’s “still got love for her.”

When asked if he is “still cool” with Kardashian, he replied, “I mean, from a distance.”

“I wish her well,” he added.

Watch the interview and all upcoming episodes on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Laugh Out Loud app or LaughOutLoud.com.