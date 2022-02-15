"It would be a blessing just to be in her presence," Lamar Odom said of his ex-wife during Monday's episode of the CBS show

Lamar Odom Says He's Going to 'Try' to Reconnect with Khloé Kardashian After Celebrity Big Brother

Lamar Odom is still hopeful of a future reconciliation with his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

During Monday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Odom had a discussion with costars Cynthia Bailey, Carson Kressley and Miesha "Cupcake" Tate about the pair's whirlwind romance. Bailey, 54, eventually pointed out: "When you talk about her, it sounds like she was the love of your life."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've never thought about getting married again," the NBA champion, 42, responded, before admitting how the demise of their romance was a big regret of his. "I didn't treat that good woman right."

Bailey suggested that Odom reach out to Kardashian, 37, once he leaves the house. Odom then vowed to his costars, "Well, I'm going to try my damndest."

"I would probably just want to take her to dinner," he continued in a confessional. "It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I'm a lot more loyal now."

Odom went on to tell his castmates that he wished he was "mature enough" back then, and that if he was "given the opportunity again," he would "know what to do and what not to do."

khloe lamar Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian in 2011 | Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

The former NBA player also admitted it's "sometimes" hard for him to sleep at night because Kardashian is on his mind. He even had trouble falling asleep that night, which led him to leave his bed and take a brief walk around the house. "This experience has been life-changing," he said.

Prior to the candid chat with his castmates, Odom reflected on what he "did wrong" in his marriage to Kardashian.

"When I married Khloé, there [were] just so many things I did wrong when it came to that relationship," he told the cameras. "If I could take [it] back, of course, I would take it back. It was never my intention to hurt her but my head just wasn't in the right place. I wasn't taking care of myself."

Odom and Kardashian tied the knot in 2009 after only one month of dating. They called it quits in 2013, though the Good American co-creator didn't officially file for divorce until 2015 because of his near-fatal overdose. Their separation was finalized in 2016.

RELATED VIDEO: Lamar Odom Reveals Whether He'd Get Back with Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

Odom has previously addressed his continued feelings for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum during his time on Celebrity Big Brother. While in conversation with Todrick Hall, he recently admitted to missing Kardashian after having a dream about her the night before.

"Do you guys still talk?" Hall, 36, asked, to which Odom responded, "No, I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back."

After his divorce, Odom was briefly engaged to fitness influencer Sabrina Parr.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian, meanwhile, was in an on-and-off relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson. The former couple — who share 3-year-old daughter True — recently split for good after Thompson, 30, fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols. (He also shares 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

Responding to Thompson's paternity drama, Odom said his former wife "deserves the world."