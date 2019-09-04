Lamar Odom's New Girlfriend Declares Him Her 'MCM' by Sharing Video of Him Sucking on Her Toes

Lamar Odom‘s new lady Sabrina Parr has declared him her #ManCrushMonday and she’s got the NSFW video to prove it!

On Monday, Parr, 32, shared a clip on her Instagram Story, which shows herself and Odom, 39, cuddled up in the backseat of a car.

The former NBA star can be seen talking to the person driving the car when Parr sticks her foot in his face.

However, Odom wasn’t at all bothered by the gesture as he begins to suck her toes.

“#MCM @LamarOdom,” Parr wrote over the clip, adding a red heart emoji.

The flirty clip comes just a few weeks after Odom and his personal trainer and life coach girlfriend spoke out about their relationship during an interview on Dish Nation.

“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” host Gary Hayes asked.

“It’s the truth. She’s black,” replied Odom. “When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes joked.

“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” said Parr. “Yeah, she keeps it real,” Odom added.

Parr was then asked why she decided to pursue a relationship with Odom, despite his highly publicized past.

“Sometimes pain, I think, attracts women,” Odom initially answered before Parr could. “The pain I’ve been through.”

“That wasn’t my story, I wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama,” the health and life coach rebuked.

“You have to meet people where they are,” Parr continued. “He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that.”

Parr added that she felt that she had the “resources and personality” to help Odom through his struggles, which have been brought to light in his recently published memoir, Darkness to Light: A Memoir.

“It’s the truth. I thought it was time to have that therapy session,” Odom explained of the book, which shares details of his struggles with drugs and alcohol, his sex addiction, and his split from ex Khloé Kardashian.

“I’ve definitely moved on,” Odom said of his past relationship with Kardashian, 35. The two tied the knot in 2009 just over a month after they met. The pair split after four years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

He also denied being put under a “spell” by the Kardashian family.

“I knew what I was getting myself into,” he added. “They always did right by me.”

On Aug. 2, the former NBA star unveiled his “new woman” in an Instagram photo of he and Parr, and the two have shared multiple photos of each other since.