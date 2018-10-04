Lamar Odom Denies 'False Story' Claiming He Was Kidnapped During Drug Deal Gone Wrong

Lamar Odom and his team are shutting down a tabloid report claiming he was kidnapped over a gambling debt and held hostage while visiting a woman in Portland, Oregon, back in June.

“We are aware of the false story circulating around regarding Lamar,” Odom’s publicist tells PEOPLE in a statement. “We are not denying that Lamar does know this woman, however she was merely an acquaintance and nothing more who has had a hard time with the fact that Lamar does not want to have any contact with her and therefore she has been stalking him and seeking attention from the media. We are in the process of seeking a restraining order.”

Odom, 38, also denied the report on social media, posting a screenshot of the article on Instagram.

“I also got lost in a rabbit hole together with my kidnapers [sic], rapunzel and the 7 dwarfs saved me! We all lived happily ever after,” he joked. “Can you please add this to the story? Don’t leave out the juicy facts.”

“This bulls— makes me wanna start my own gossip online platform and report stories only about me,” he added.

This summer, Odom, 38, announced that he had accepted a new management deal with the 90 Plus Group that would relocate him to Shenzhen, China.

“My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I’m returning to play basketball,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will be playing in China! God is good! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you’re hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now.”

It’s unclear whether Odom has officially made the move. Though he spent time in Asia in August, according to his recent Instagram posts, Odom is currently in the United States and is scheduled to host a meet-and-greet with fans in Boca Raton, Florida, this weekend.