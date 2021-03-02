"Talking about her, it makes me sad because I don't really like nobody taking advantage of me, especially for monetary reasons," said the former pro basketball player

Lamar Odom is opening up about his past relationship with ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr.

In a virtual sit-down interview on Monday's The Real, Odom claimed that Parr — to whom he was engaged for a year — hurt him "in every which way."

Odom, 41, called Parr "very deceitful" and alleged that she was "lying" to him while they were together. "I used to really like, take her word for everything," he said, "and she was like, really lying to me the whole time."

"But I guess she got what she wanted," he said.

A rep for Parr did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

When co-host Adrienne Bailon asked Odom what he thought Parr wanted, he said "clout or fame, some kind of way."

The athlete also claimed that he and Parr were working together on a reality series about them, which she allegedly "put out" without letting him know.

"Her and her deceitful manager like, they supposed to drop this reality show, they didn't even tell me that they were putting it out," he alleged. "Who moves like that?"

Though Odom said he "knew what I signed up for" with the reality series, "I would think that when you were putting it out to the world, you would let me know."

He alleged that "we shot footage and her and her manager put it out on their own and didn't even let me know they were putting it out."

Furthermore, he claimed that he was taken advantage of by Parr "for monetary reasons."

"Just when I talk about her, it makes me sad because I don't really like nobody taking advantage of me, especially for monetary reasons," he said.

Though he said he wouldn't take legal action — "I'm not going to even take it there" — Odom hopes Parr shifts her attention away from him moving forward.

"I'm going to let her focus on what she should be focusing on and that's getting her child back," said Odom. "She putting out there that I'm, you know, doing drugs and if you know my past, if you want to hurt my way of making a living, that's the one thing that you can say or bring up to people is that I'm doing drugs."

Last November, Parr broke the news that she and Odom had parted ways.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote on her Instagram Story. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children." (A rep for Odom did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.)

Image zoom Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr | Credit: Sabrina Parr/instagram

"Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through," she continued, adding that she loves him "dearly" but is "no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs."

Though the Dancing with the Stars alum has struggled with drug addiction in the past, including multiple stints in rehab, it was not clear what "things" he was dealing with. "I wish him all the best," the personal trainer added, asking her followers for prayers for "everyone involved."

But a week after sharing the news of their split, Parr posted a selfie with Odom kissing her cheek on her Instagram Story.

The two also celebrated Thanksgiving together later that month, with Parr confirming that they were "back together."