"This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children," the personal trainer said on Instagram Wednesday

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Call Off Engagement as He 'Has Some Things That He Alone Has to Work Through'

Lamar Odom and fiancé Sabrina Parr have called off their engagement nearly one year after announcing their plans to marry.

Parr broke the news on Instagram Wednesday night.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote on her Instagram Story. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

"Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through," she continued, adding that she loves him "dearly" but is "no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs."

The former NBA player has struggled with drug addiction in the past, but it was not clear what "things" he is dealing with now.

"I wish him all the best," the personal trainer added, asking her followers for prayers for "everyone involved."

A rep for Odom did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Just last month, Odom, 40, shared a supportive Instagram post, calling Parr his "baby doll."

"My Baby Doll looking Naturally Stunning @getuptoparr . She just dropped an incredible e-book called the Natural Body Guide on the steps to having the body that you choose," he wrote in the caption for a photo of the former couple at the gym.

"You see how through God and Hardwork you can achieve greatness," he added. "Go cop that e-book, the link is in her bio to get it !!"

Odom popped the question to Parr last November, announcing their engagement with another Instagram post.

“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom captioned the post adding, “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”

The post had been deleted as of Wednesday.

Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian. The stars tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met.