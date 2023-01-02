Lamar Odom Admits to 'Laughing Out of Embarrassment' at His 'Crazy' Brazen Cheating on Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom is opening up about his infidelity when he was married to Khloé Kardashian.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, the 43-year-old former NBA pro shares that there is plenty the public still doesn't know about his serial cheating during the four-year relationship.

"Behind the scenes, I put her through s---. Like, s--- that y'all don't know," he admits. "The s--- y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy."

Odom continues, "I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Odom then confesses to having "full-blown relationships" while traveling for the NBA. "Your wife is Khloé Kardashian. You buggin'," he continues.

"I'm, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now," he adds. "Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?"

Odom and Kardashian, 38, wed in 2009 after one month of dating. Though they separated in 2013, the Good American mogul didn't officially file for divorce for several years due to Odom's substance issues that ultimately led to a near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

Their split was finalized in 2016.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Since parting ways, Odom has frequently admitted his regret for his behavior toward Kardashian. Earlier this year, he even declared that he was "going to try my damndest" to reconnect with The Kardashians star.

"I would probably just want to take her to dinner," he shared in a confessional on Celebrity Big Brother. "It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I'm a lot more loyal now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.