Lamar Odom Praises New Girlfriend After Being Accused of Comparing Her to Ex Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom is feeling very happy with his new relationship.

One day after becoming Instagram official with girlfriend Sabrina Parr, the former NBA star, 39, shared an appreciative post about the personal trainer, captioning the message with a quote from Malcolm X.

“It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream… But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee,” reads the quote. “It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep.”

Alongside the quote, he also added the hashtag “Black Royalty,” which Parr, who is also a health and life coach, used on Saturday to caption a photo of Odom.

Hours later, Odom shared another photo of Parr as he clarified that his earlier post was meant to celebrate Parr and black women in general, and not make any kind of comment about his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

“I’m a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY,” he wrote, referencing some of the comments he had received. “This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply.”

“I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended?” he added. “Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love.”

Continuing, Odom wrote: “My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks @getuptoparr for teaching me what real self value means. It changed my entire mindset.”

Both Odom and Parr posted the same photo of themselves on Friday, which showed the trainer sitting on the former NBA player’s lap.

“What we have is much more than they can see…” they captioned the shot.

The pair were also photographed together in Los Angeles on Friday.

Although his romantic relationship with Kardashian, 35, is over, the exes have both made it clear that they still support each other.

In June, following the success of Odom’s memoir, Darkness to Light — which details his past drug addiction and the truth about his four-year marriage to Kardashian — he shared a celebratory post, specifically making sure to thank his ex-wife.

“I want to thank the best kids in the world @iamdestinyodom and Lamar Jr. ya’ll are my rock. Thanks for sticking with me during my hardest times. My true fans, my friends and family love ya’ll, @khloekardashian, @benbellabooks and my entire publishing team, my co-author Chris Palmer and last but not least the best publicist in the world @evesarkisyan for always doing your thing,” he wrote.

Hours after the post was initially shared, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star left a comment celebrating his success, writing, “Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining.”

Odom and Kardashian tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met. The pair split after four years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.