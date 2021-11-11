Lala Kent is "focusing all of her attention right now on the well-being of her daughter Ocean," a source tells PEOPLE

Lala Kent Was 'Completely Blindsided' by the End of Her Relationship with Randall Emmett: Source

Lala Kent is putting her priorities first after splitting from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, is "focusing all of her attention right now on the well-being of her daughter Ocean and keeping up with her many business ventures to provide for her family as a single mom."

The source also says the mom of one was "completely blindsided" by the end of her and Emmett's relationship after over three years together.

"Lala was completely blindsided by all of this and was living in the dark for so long," the source continues. "But now she is doing the best she can to keep her chin up and pushing forward with taking care of her daughter and supporting her family."

Kent and Emmett, 51, got engaged in September 2018 and planned to wed in April 2020. Their nuptials were delayed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exes — who welcomed daughter Ocean in March — first sparked speculation of a breakup last month when Kent pulled all traces of Emmett from her Instagram page. TMZ and Page Six later reported the pair parted ways.

"I want to acknowledge that I'm sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life," she said.

"There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day," she added. "It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot."

On Wednesday's episode of her podcast, Kent said she has "much bigger fish to fry" rather than reliving her feuds from this season of Vanderpump Rules.

"I take it one day at a time because, you know, a 7-month-old can't sit around and wait for you to get over s---," she said. "You better keep your f------ head up and do your thing. So that's what I do."

Then, the Give Them Lala Beauty creator appeared to address the breakup with Emmett more directly.

"I just never thought that my life would be where it is right now, you know. And that's okay. That's totally fine," she said. "There's moments when I have a pit in my stomach and I need God to take over right now because it's too much. And he does."

Reflecting further on what she's endured over the years, Kent said she is "grateful for every experience."

"What I've been through in my life, which people have been through much crazier and traumatic things than I have been through. Those people inspire me, [those] who deal with things with grace and they come out on top even with the hand they were dealt," she said.

"For me, I look at it and I'm like, I would never have Ocean. This independence that I have wouldn't be here," she continued. "It just feels amazing. Like, yes, I have moments but I will say I feel so hopeful and happy."

Kent concluded by stressing the importance of having "quality" people in her life, saying she's "burning the bridge" with those who are not aiding in her growth.