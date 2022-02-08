Lala Kent Says Bravo 'Rewards' Her Financially for 'Confrontation' on Vanderpump Rules

Lala Kent said Vanderpump Rules rewards her "for confrontation and speaking up" while the cameras are rolling

Lala Kent is shedding light on her salary as a cast member of Vanderpump Rules.

The reality star, 31, appeared on Dear Media's Trading Secrets podcast Monday, where she opened up about her experience working for Bravo, from her first appearance on Vanderpump Rules in 2015 to her promotion as a lead cast member in season 6.

Kent told Trading Secrets that pay on the show was dependent on "what season you're coming into," explaining that she was still working jobs on the side while appearing on season 4 of Vanderpump Rules.

"When you're brand new, you definitely need that hostess job. I still was having to fit model. I still was having to be a hostess," she said. "Like, what I was making on the show was not covering much."

Kent said Vanderpump Rules has since compensated her more for stirring up drama on screen.

"My show rewards me for confrontation and speaking up. I don't want to say that I like confrontation, but I will say that I'm great at it," she shared.

Kent added, "It's not something where I leave feeling amazing after it happens, but I know what I signed up for and I'm being paid for my thoughts. When cameras aren't on, I tend to pick my battles a little bit better. But when cameras are on, it's, like, 'Well, I have a thought and I'm going to say it.' "

When it comes to negotiating her salary for her work on TV, Kent said, "I definitely know my worth when it comes to the show," before adding, "Do I feel like I should be making a billion dollars an episode? Absolutely. We should all feel like we deserve a billion dollars."

Since joining Vanderpump Rules, Kent has published a book titled Give Them Lala, launched her own beauty and skincare line and created a collection of baby clothing and accessories.

The reality star told Trading Secrets that her projects outside of Vanderpump Rules play a large part in salary negotiations for the show.

"If I'm on television, my other brands remain relevant. And that to me is also a huge deal and worth a lot," she said. "So, my team, when they go into negotiations, they know where my head is at, and we make sure that everybody leaves happy."

While Kent has been on Vanderpump Rules for over six years now, she indicated that her time as a Bravo star may be nearing its end. On a December episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, she said she had "changed a lot" since her first season.

After taping a Vanderpump Rules reunion, Kent said she questioned if she wanted to continue her time on the show.