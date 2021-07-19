Lala Kent Says 'S--- Has Already Hit the Fan' on New Vanderpump Rules Season: 'It's Awesome'

Lala Kent is spilling the beans on what Vanderpump Rules fans can expect from the show's upcoming season.

During an appearance on David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, the Bravo star, 30, teased both drama and new cast additions for season 9. "I think we'll see new faces. We're fresh into it and I didn't know what to expect, but it's going to be a great season just based off of what we filmed so far," she said. "Like, s--- has already hit the fan and it's awesome — awesome for viewers, not so awesome for us who have to, like, face each other daily."

"Ocean and Summer Moon are big, big stars. They are just the biggest stars of Vanderpump Rules now," Kent said. "When I got her little like work thing, her work permit, I was like, 'Holy s---, this is crazy that Ocean has a work permit already!'"

The network confirmed in April that the show is officially returning for a ninth season, set to premiere this fall.

On Behind the Velvet Rope, Kent said she's "so grateful" to be involved with the series. "It's hard when your job is also, like, hanging out with your best friends and then they're no longer a part of it. It changes [everything]," she said. "You know, that was the thing I enjoyed the most, was like, 'Oh my gosh, I get to hang out with my friends and work at the same time?' [I'm] not saying that the rest of the cast, they aren't my friends, they definitely are. But a piece of my friendship pie is gone and that's really hard."

Speaking to PEOPLE in May, Kent's castmates Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz opened up the silver lining of the show's lengthy hiatus.

"The time off sort of gave me time to take a breath, relax, sort of figure out a little bit more about myself and who I am," said Sandoval, 37. "When we're filming the show, even though we have principal filming for three and a half months or so, then we're doing interviews and then we're traveling and doing press. All of the sudden, it's like, now we're going to start filming in a month. So you feel like you don't really have a lot of time off to where you can chill and kind of get a sense of yourself. Having over a year off, I feel much better, much more comfortable in my own skin."