Lala Kent Tearfully Addresses Randall Emmett Split on Vanderpump Rules Reunion: 'I Feel Disgusted'

"The fact that this man, he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into the world, I feel disgusted," Lala Kent said of her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett

Lala Kent got emotional while addressing her breakup with Randall Emmett on the season 9 reunion of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules.

In a teaser that dropped Tuesday, Kent, 31, is seen in tears as she talks about her former fiancé, telling her costars, "The fact that this man... he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into the world, I feel disgusted."

She also addresses infidelity rumors, saying, "Randall Emmett creeping around on me, that should've been brought to my attention."

In the trailer, Brock Davies implies that Emmett was "too busy flying around in private jets and hanging around Machine Gun Kelly."

Lisa Vanderpump, however, offers her take on Kent and Emmet's relationship troubles by simply stating, "Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them."

An attorney for Emmett did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about Kent's statements.

The reunion, which premieres on Jan. 25, also shows the fallout between exes James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, as Leviss returns her engagement ring on camera.

Earlier this month, Kent spoke on Emmett's alleged infidelity, telling Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, "It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about." She continued, "And it's not just one person — it's many. I believe it started after I got sober, and it's just … I don't know how I didn't see it."

The podcast host went on to allege that red flags about Emmett's behavior included "constant phone use" — "He couldn't even go into a massage without his phone on him, and he was very funny if I would get anywhere near the phone," Kent said — and "being gone" all the time.

"But I just figured, who would creep around with him?" she added, laughing. "I really thought that."

Kent and Emmett, 50, share daughter Ocean, whom they welcomed in March of last year. They got engaged in September 2018 before parting ways in October.

She told PEOPLE in December that she and Emmett are on a "little bit of a schedule" when it comes to co-parenting Ocean.

"Nothing is set in stone," she said at the time. "I have her the majority of the time and there's very little communication between the two of us."

Kent added that being a single mom is a "strength that I cannot describe."