Lala Kent Talks Randall Emmett Wedding on Vanderpump Rules Before Split: He 'Wants a Production'

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett had rather different visions for their wedding prior to their split last month.

On Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lala, 31, and Randall, 50, visited Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd at Villa Rosa for tea. Lisa, 61, asked the pair about the status of their wedding plans.

"When the fall comes, we're going to re-plan for next year," Randall said.

"Randall wants a production," Lala added. "I'm the one that's like, 'Let's just do it in a backyard.'"

In a confessional, Lala elaborated on her more relaxed stance when it came to the nuptials. "I've also told him, 'We don't have to get married. Like, let's just stay together 'cause we want to be. If things go south, you can f---ing dip out on me, you don't have to worry about a thing legally,'" she said. "And he's like, 'No.'"

Lala and Randall got engaged in September 2018 and initially set their wedding for April 2020. The ceremony was ultimately postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Ocean, in March. Randall also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 7, with actress Ambyr Childers, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2017.

Though Lala told PEOPLE last month she was "ready" to have another child, split rumors surfaced days later when she removed all traces of Randall from her Instagram page. TMZ and Page Six later reported the couple had called it quits.

The Bravo star briefly addressed the breakup news on her Give Them Lala...with Randall podcast earlier this month.

"I want to acknowledge that I'm sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life," she said on the Nov. 3 episode. "There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot."