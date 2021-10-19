Lala Kent Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring amid Reported Randall Emmett Breakup 

The reality star first sparked split rumors when all traces of her fiancé disappeared from her Instagram feed over the weekend

Lala Kent has gone ringless amid reports that she and fiancé Randall Emmett have split.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, was spotted without her engagement ring while leaving lunch in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The mom of one sported a casual look for the occasion, wearing a sweatshirt, ripped jeans and sneakers.

The sighting comes one day after Page Six reported on Monday that Kent and Emmett, 50, have ended their engagement after three years.

Prior to the outlet's report, Kent sparked rumors of a split when all traces of Emmett disappeared from her Instagram page over the weekend.

Reps for Kent and Emmett have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Lala Kent and Randall Emmett at the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

They welcomed their first child, daughter Ocean, in March. Emmett also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 7, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, 33.

Along with her Instagram feed purge over the weekend, Kent also posted a video on her Instagram Story showing two men walking through a hotel hallway with her luggage and 7-month-old Ocean in a stroller.

She set the video to Beyoncé's 2016 track "Sorry," using the lyrics: "Now you want to say you're sorry / Now you want to call me crying / Now you gotta see me wilding / Now I'm the one that's lying / And I don't feel bad about it / It's exactly what you get."

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Lala Kent and Randall Emmett | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Kent also alluded to a potential breakup in the caption of a video she posted with Ocean on Saturday. "It's you and me, baby," she wrote.

The reality star has previously scrubbed all of Emmett's appearances from her social media feed on several occasions, explaining in 2019 that she deleted his photos "in a moment of feeling protective, angry, and impulsive."

"I get it, it's what I signed up for. I don't feel he did," Kent added.

She later repeated the process after an apparent quarrel, before un-archiving all photos of Emmett in July 2020.