Lala Kent Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring amid Reported Randall Emmett Breakup
The reality star first sparked split rumors when all traces of her fiancé disappeared from her Instagram feed over the weekend
Lala Kent has gone ringless amid reports that she and fiancé Randall Emmett have split.
The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, was spotted without her engagement ring while leaving lunch in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The mom of one sported a casual look for the occasion, wearing a sweatshirt, ripped jeans and sneakers.
The sighting comes one day after Page Six reported on Monday that Kent and Emmett, 50, have ended their engagement after three years.
Prior to the outlet's report, Kent sparked rumors of a split when all traces of Emmett disappeared from her Instagram page over the weekend.
Reps for Kent and Emmett have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.
RELATED GALLERY: All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2021
The couple got engaged in 2018, setting their wedding date for April 2020, before it was postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kent posted photos last week of the wedding dress she had originally planned to wear to their nuptials.
They welcomed their first child, daughter Ocean, in March. Emmett also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 7, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, 33.
Along with her Instagram feed purge over the weekend, Kent also posted a video on her Instagram Story showing two men walking through a hotel hallway with her luggage and 7-month-old Ocean in a stroller.
She set the video to Beyoncé's 2016 track "Sorry," using the lyrics: "Now you want to say you're sorry / Now you want to call me crying / Now you gotta see me wilding / Now I'm the one that's lying / And I don't feel bad about it / It's exactly what you get."
Kent also alluded to a potential breakup in the caption of a video she posted with Ocean on Saturday. "It's you and me, baby," she wrote.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The reality star has previously scrubbed all of Emmett's appearances from her social media feed on several occasions, explaining in 2019 that she deleted his photos "in a moment of feeling protective, angry, and impulsive."
"I get it, it's what I signed up for. I don't feel he did," Kent added.
She later repeated the process after an apparent quarrel, before un-archiving all photos of Emmett in July 2020.
"Y'all we didn't break up. I'm petty — so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive... then I re-add them," she wrote at the time. "I mean, I have this dude's name tattooed on my arm. He's stuck with me."