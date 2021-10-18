"It's you and me, baby," Lala Kent captioned a video with 7-month-old daughter Ocean as she scrubbed all photos of fiancé Randall Emmett from her Instagram page

Lala Kent Sparks Rumors of Split from Randall Emmett as His Photos Disappear from Her Instagram

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Lala Kent may be hinting at trouble in paradise again.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, sparked rumors of a split with her fiancé Randall Emmett over the weekend as all traces of him disappeared from her Instagram page, meaning she either deleted or archived all of his photos.

Reps for Kent and Emmett did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The mother of one has previously scrubbed all of her future husband's appearances from her social media feed on a couple of occasions, explaining in 2019 that she deleted his photos "in a moment of feeling protective, angry, and impulsive," even a photo from their engagement. "I get it, it's what I signed up for. I don't feel he did," Kent wrote.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Kent later repeated the process after an apparent quarrel, before un-archiving all photos of Emmett, 50, in July 2020. "Y'all we didn't break up. I'm petty — so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive... then I re-add them," she wrote at the time. "I mean, I have this dude's name tattooed on my arm. He's stuck with me."

The Give Them Lala author's latest purge on her feed also came with a video on her Instagram Story, which she recorded of two men walking through a hotel hallway with her luggage and her and Emmett's 7-month-old daughter Ocean in a stroller.

She set the video to Beyoncé's 2016 track "Sorry," using the lyrics: "Now you want to say you're sorry / Now you want to call me crying / Now you gotta see me wilding / Now I'm the one that's lying / And I don't feel bad about it / It's exactly what you get."

Kent also alluded to a potential split in the caption of a video she posted with baby Ocean over the weekend. "It's you and me, baby," she wrote in part.

The pair welcomed their first child in March. Emmett also shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 7, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, 33.